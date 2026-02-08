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The Philadelphia 100® ️Forum is more than an award—it’s a community of visionaries, innovators, and leaders driving growth across the Greater Philadelphia region. Whether you’re a past honoree, a rising entrepreneur, established business CEO/Founder, or a partner in the local economy, the Philadelphia 100® Forum is your gateway to opportunity and impact.

 

By connecting visionaries, inspiring growth, and strengthening community, the Philadelphia 100 Forum empowers leaders to shape the future of business in our region. 

  • Connect with the region’s most dynamic CEOs and executives.
  • Learn from thought leaders and industry experts.
  • Celebrate the spirit of innovation and growth that defines Philadelphia.
We're excited to engage with you & continue building this community together!

-Marcia O'Connor 

Apply Now for the Philadelphia100® Awards!

Applications are officially open, and now is the perfect time to showcase your company’s growth story. The Philadelphia100® Awards celebrate the region’s fastest‑growing privately held companies—a prestigious, merit‑based honor recognized across the region. If your company has experienced strong year‑over‑year growth, this is your moment to shine. Winners earn a respected regional designation, increased visibility, and the opportunity to join a thriving network of fellow high‑growth CEOs through the Philadelphia100® Forum.


👉Apply today and get ahead of the 8/2/2026 deadline.



➡ Join a Trusted Community ⬅

For a CEO, nothing matters more in a peer organization than trust. The Philadelphia 100 Forum is built on a foundation of confidentiality, mutual respect, and shared experience—creating a safe environment where CEOs can speak openly, challenge one another, and grow as leaders. Within this trusted setting, members engage in candid discussions and receive unbiased feedback from accomplished peers who have no financial interest or competitive overlap in their businesses. That trust is what turns conversation into clarity—and insight into impact. Learn more about our organization here.

High‑quality programming

Monthly, interactive learning with recognized leaders and subject‑matter experts.

Peer‑to‑peer learning

A vibrant network of entrepreneurs tackling real growth challenges together.

Business opportunities

Connections that lead to partnerships, sales, ventures, and more.

 

Upcoming Events
Upcoming Events
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Get Involved

Click here to get engaged!

Founders Dilemma Roundtable

Click here to learn more & RSVP!

Member Spotlight

Click here to see who's shining!
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THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS!



Any questions please connect with our Association Management Team, team@philly100.org