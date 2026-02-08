

The Philadelphia 100® ️Forum is more than an award—it’s a community of visionaries, innovators, and leaders driving growth across the Greater Philadelphia region. Whether you’re a past honoree, a rising entrepreneur, established business CEO/Founder, or a partner in the local economy, the Philadelphia 100® Forum is your gateway to opportunity and impact.

By connecting visionaries, inspiring growth, and strengthening community, the Philadelphia 100 Forum empowers leaders to shape the future of business in our region.

Connect with the region’s most dynamic CEOs and executives.

Learn from thought leaders and industry experts.

Celebrate the spirit of innovation and growth that defines Philadelphia.

-Marcia O'Connor



We're excited to engage with you & continue building this community together!